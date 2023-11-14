Market Analysis: 1822 Capped Bust quarter dollar

A Browning 2 1822 Capped Bust, 25 Over 50C quarter dollar graded About Good sold for $2,640 at Heritage on Sept. 15. The reverse recutting is visible even in this worn grade.

Heritage’s Sept.15 Long Beach session offered an unusual trio of three challenging quarter dollars, each graded About Good 3. The earliest was an 1822 Capped Bust quarter dollar graded by Professional Coin Grading Service. It had the obverse stars merging into the rim on the obverse, but the reverse was unusually bold.

The 1822 quarters are represented by two die marriages, with the offered coin, Browning 2 in Ard W. Browning’s reference The Early Quarter Dollars of The United States, being scarcer. The 25 is recut over 50 in the denomination below the eagle, and this is clear even in low grades.

Heritage praised the medium gray fields that highlight lighter motifs adding, “The surfaces are quite clean for a coin that has seen heavy circulation.” It realized $2,640.

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