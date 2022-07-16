Market Analysis: 1804 Capped Bust half eagle at $4,080
- Published: Jul 16, 2022, 9 AM
It seems that a lot of early gold $5 half eagles have been offered at auction lately, providing varying price points for bidders.
All examples of the Capped Bust Right obverse type issued from 1795 to 1807 are scarce, but some can be relatively affordable if you’re willing to have a coin that may have some problems.
On May 6 Heritage offered an 1804 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 half eagle graded by Numismatic Guaranty Co. as Extremely Fine Details, Mount Removed, where the mount was clearly removed at 12 o’clock relative to the obverse. Still, the resulting coin is attractive, and the 1804 date, which is famed because of the rare 1804 Draped Bust dollar, adds to the interest. This particular variety is the Bass-Dannreuther 6, the Small 8 over Large 8 coin, with repunching on the 1.
It realized $4,080.
