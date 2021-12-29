Market Analysis: 1801 gold $10 eagle perfect for type set

An impressive “plus graded” gold coin in the Legend Rare Coin Auctions Regency 49 was this 1801 Capped Bust $10 gold eagle graded MS-63+ with a green CAC sticker that sold for $82,250 and is perhaps destined for a high-end type set.

The Dec. 16 Legend Rare Coin Auctions Regency 49 sale held in Las Vegas featured an 1801 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle gold $10 eagle graded Professional Coin Grading Service Mint State 63+ with a Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that realized $82,250.

Legend praised its bold luster, outstanding eye appeal and “unquestionable original deeper yellow gold color.” The cataloger added that the surfaces were unusually original, “un-messed with,” advising bidders, “Only if you use a strong glass can you see some small lines/cuts and a few microscopic ticks/frost breaks.”

PCGS along with Numismatic Guaranty Co. announced the addition of Plus grades in March 2010. PCGS co-founder David Hall said at the time, “The reality of the marketplace is that coins considered high end for the grade are recognized by sophisticated dealers and collectors and such coins are worth a premium in the marketplace. The term ‘plus’ has been part of the everyday trading and grading lingo for years,” before estimating that the designation would recognize the top 15% to 20% of coins within a grade.

