Market Analysis: 1801 Capped Bust $10 eagle

This 1801 Capped Bust $10 eagle graded Very Good 8 in an old green label PCGS holder sold for $9,186 on Aug. 15 and offered something for type, series specialist and slab collectors.

A lot of wonderful examples of early gold has come to market in the past few years, at a variety of price points enticing type collectors who want a single example and specialists who seek out sets by die varieties.

A solid offering at Heritage’s Aug. 15 Platinum Night session was an 1801 Capped Bust $10 eagle graded Very Good 8 by Professional Coin Grading Service that offered something for both groups of buyers.

For the type collectors, it was a handsome, problem-free representative that likely was carried as a pocket piece, featuring caramel-gold high points and olive green fields.

Specialists would note that it is a Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/c of the BD-2 die pair, with spines in Liberty’s cap identifying the late die state. Even slab collectors could get jazzed about it being housed in an old green label holder of a type used by PCGS from 1993 to 1998.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.