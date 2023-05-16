Market Analysis: 17th century St. Patrick farthing

This undated 17th century St. Patrick silver farthing, graded by PCGS as Very Fine Details, Holed, sold for $5,280 in Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Sydney F. Martin Collection online auction on April 11.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries has kept bidders busy in its four offerings of the collections of Sydney F. Martin. His collections totaled more than 30,000 items.

“Syd was best known in the numismatic community as an advanced collector, president of the American Numismatic Society from 2012 to 2020, and the author of four standard references on early American numismatics,” Stack’s Bowers notes.

August 2022’s Part I sale realized $3,172,050, and in Part II in October 2022, sales reached $4,183,560. Part III on March 20 achieved $2,986,374 in sales, and this was followed by an April 11 Collector’s Choice Online Auction session with many more reasonably priced lots.

Among these was an undated (circa 1652 to 1674) St. Patrick farthing, graded Very Fine Details, Holed by Professional Coin Grading Service. The issues were made legal tender by the General Assembly of New Jersey in May 1682, and while the intended denomination is unclear, they are called farthings. Silver ones are coveted, and this one sold for $5,280.

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