Market Analysis: 1799 Capped Bust gold $5 half eagle

A lot of major names have owned the featured 1799 Capped Bust gold $5 half eagle with a provenance that starts off in 1910 and includes Louis E. Eliasberg Sr. and Harry W. Bass Jr.

When offered at the second of Heritage’s Bass sales on Jan. 5, this Bass-Dannreuther 4 1799 Capped Bust, Small Reverse Stars half eagle graded Genuine, Uncirculated Details, Scratch by Professional Coin Grading Service, realized $16,800 and was one of the most affordable examples of early gold from the Bass auction. It then sold for $13,200 when offered at Heritage on Sept. 14.

While it is a rare variety with around a dozen known. Heritage noted, “This one showcases Uncirculated definition with an identifying scratch (or scratches) across Liberty’s lower curls and neck through the right field to star 12,” along with scattered hairline scratches.

The quick re-offering provided an opportunity for a collector to own an example of that has graced several major collections, with solid eye appeal even considering the problematic scratches.

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