Market Analysis: 1796 Capped Bust quarter eagle

Graded Very Good Details, Cleaned by NGC, this 1796 Capped Bust, No Stars gold $2.50 quarter eagle brought $28,800 this past November, making it one of the more affordable examples of this coveted one-year type.

A 1796 Capped Bust, No Stars gold $2.50 quarter eagle graded Very Good Details, Cleaned, by NGC sold for $28,800 at Stack’s Bowers’ Nov. 14, 2023, offering of the Dr. William M. Aden collection. The cataloger shared, “Bill’s interest changed from silver coins to gold coins after a trip to South Africa during which he watched the pouring of gold ingots and observed the actual minting process.”

The No Stars Obverse one-year type is always a prize, and this one featured even wear, with the design elements still boldly outlined. However, a few small planchet pits at Liberty’s bust and heavy hairlining, along with “a curiously glossy texture,” provided cause for the “Details” grade. Struck from the BD-1 die pair in the Bass/Dannreuther reference to early U.S. gold coins, die breaks on the reverse suggest that the die was retired early in its life. The BD-1 is the first quarter eagle variety struck, with perhaps just 66 struck from the die pair according to U.S. Mint delivery records.

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