Market Analysis: 1795 Capped Bust eagle

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Jul 11, 2023, 9 AM
This 1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle $10 eagle in AU-58 with a green CAC sticker represents the first year of the denomination and sold for $204,000 on June 18 in the Goldbergs’ Pre-Long Beach sale.

Images courtesy of Ira & Larry Goldberg Auctioneers.

Ira and Larry Goldberg’s June 18 Pre-Long Beach sale included some terrific representatives of early U.S. gold coins from the first decades of the Philadelphia Mint.

A 1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle, 13 Leaves Below Eagle $10 eagle graded About Uncirculated 58 by Professional Coin Grading Service and bearing a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker sold for $204,000.

It represents the first year of the denomination. John Dannreuther and Harry W. Bass Jr. estimated in their book Early U.S. Gold Coin Varieties that 325 remain of this BD-1 variety.

This one has a bold strike with just a touch of wear at the high points, and a bit of copper color at the B in LIBERTY that helps identify it for future offerings.

 Connect with Coin World:  

Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Jan 25, 2021, 11 AM

Market Analysis: Low mintage 1883-O gold $10 eagle

US Coins

Oct 7, 2013, 8 PM

1795 Capped Bust gold eagle brings $264,500

US Coins

Nov 24, 2015, 5 AM

1799 Capped Bust adds to high-end U.S. gold

Community Comments

NEWS