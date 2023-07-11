Market Analysis: 1795 Capped Bust eagle
- Published: Jul 11, 2023, 9 AM
Ira and Larry Goldberg’s June 18 Pre-Long Beach sale included some terrific representatives of early U.S. gold coins from the first decades of the Philadelphia Mint.
A 1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle, 13 Leaves Below Eagle $10 eagle graded About Uncirculated 58 by Professional Coin Grading Service and bearing a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker sold for $204,000.
It represents the first year of the denomination. John Dannreuther and Harry W. Bass Jr. estimated in their book Early U.S. Gold Coin Varieties that 325 remain of this BD-1 variety.
This one has a bold strike with just a touch of wear at the high points, and a bit of copper color at the B in LIBERTY that helps identify it for future offerings.
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