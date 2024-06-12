Market Analysis: 1794 Liberty Cap, Head of 1793 cents
- Published: Jun 12, 2024, 4 PM
Collector Jon Alan Boka’s Sheldon 18b (in Penny Whimsy) 1794 Liberty Cap, Head of 1793 large cent graded About Uncirculated 58+ by Professional Coin Grading Service is a particularly pretty example of the variety, with some Early American Copper members believing that it should receive a Mint State grade.
Heritage writes, “This important 1794 large cent features the Head of 1793 with Liberty sporting a double chin, married to the blundered reverse die with the N in CENT inverted before being corrected,” noting, “Lovely olive-brown and golden-tan surfaces are smooth and glossy, retaining traces of cartwheel luster.”
It sold for $102,000, far less than the $176,250 the same example realized at Heritage’s September 2016 offering of Boka’s collection.
Boka’s 1794, Head of 1793 S-20b cent graded Very Fine 25 by PCGS sold for $36,000, and it too was part of Heritage’s September 2016 Boka offering, where it sold for $39,950. It is identified as once being part of the Homer K. Downing collection, since Downing filled the H and final D in the word HUNDRED on the edge with yellow India ink, though this is not visible in the current slab.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on X (Twitter)
Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles
Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio