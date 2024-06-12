Market Analysis: 1794 Liberty Cap, Head of 1793 cents

Jon Alan Boka’s two 1794 Liberty Cap, Head of 1793 cents were offered in his previous 2016 Heritage sales. In the May 9 Platinum Night session, the AU-58+ S-18b sold for $102,000, while the S-20b in VF-25 sold for $36,000.

Collector Jon Alan Boka’s Sheldon 18b (in Penny Whimsy) 1794 Liberty Cap, Head of 1793 large cent graded About Uncirculated 58+ by Professional Coin Grading Service is a particularly pretty example of the variety, with some Early American Copper members believing that it should receive a Mint State grade.

Heritage writes, “This important 1794 large cent features the Head of 1793 with Liberty sporting a double chin, married to the blundered reverse die with the N in CENT inverted before being corrected,” noting, “Lovely olive-brown and golden-tan surfaces are smooth and glossy, retaining traces of cartwheel luster.”

It sold for $102,000, far less than the $176,250 the same example realized at Heritage’s September 2016 offering of Boka’s collection.

Boka’s 1794, Head of 1793 S-20b cent graded Very Fine 25 by PCGS sold for $36,000, and it too was part of Heritage’s September 2016 Boka offering, where it sold for $39,950. It is identified as once being part of the Homer K. Downing collection, since Downing filled the H and final D in the word HUNDRED on the edge with yellow India ink, though this is not visible in the current slab.

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