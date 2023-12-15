Market Analysis: 1794 Flowing Hair dollar

A 1794 Flowing Hair dollar led Heritage’s Nov. 16 Premier Session auction, while this example NGC graded Very Fine Details, Repaired, Damaged sold for $84,000.

Heritage’s Nov. 16 Premier Session and its associated U.S. coin auctions realized $10,522,009, with the leading lot being a 1794 Flowing Hair dollar graded Extremely Fine 45 by Professional Coin Grading Service and carrying a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker; the coin realized $528,000.

More accessible was one graded Very Fine Details, Repaired, Damaged by Numismatic Guaranty Co. that sold for $84,000.

Today, around 140 are known from an original final mintage of 1,758 of the first silver dollars struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

This one showed light tooling to restore details in Liberty’s hair and smoothing in the obverse fields, perhaps to minimize old scratches. Glossy surfaces from an old cleaning campaign have mellowed, and the reverse is especially nice. The price was a solid improvement on the $57,600 it sold for at Heritage on Oct. 11, 2018.

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