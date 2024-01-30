Market Analysis: 1793 Liberty Cap half cent

At $52,800, this AU-55 1793 Liberty Cap half cent with a green CAC sticker led bidding at Heritage’s offering of the Garrison Collection at the FUN auctions.

A 1793 Liberty Cap half cent that marks the first year of the denomination, graded About Uncirculated 55 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker sold for $52,800 on Jan. 11. It led the half cents from the Garrison Collection at Heritage’s Florida United Numismatists auction.

The collector, Bruce Gimelson, was captivated by half cents and his collection has ranked number one on the PCGS Set Registry for the basic set of circulation strike half cents with CAC approval for the past several years. This always popular one-year-type had a provenance that went back to Texas dealer B. Max Mehl’s June 1941 offering of the William F. Dunham collection. Its surfaces showed some scattered marks, with just a bit of high-point rub that kept it from a Mint State grade.

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