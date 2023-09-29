This 1793 Liberty Cap large cent graded Very Fine Details, Environmental Damage was likely buried at some time and sold for $3,600 on June 13.

As workhorse denominations struck on bronze planchets, early half cents and large cents are often found in rough shape. Corrosion is often a culprit that leads to a Details grade from Professional Coin Grading Service and Numismatic Guaranty Corp., as seen on this 1793 Liberty Cap large cent graded Very Fine Details, Environmental Damage by PCGS that sold for $3,600 at a June 13 Stack’s Bowers Galleries auction.

It is the rarest of the three major design types of large cents struck this year, besting the Chain and Wreath reverse cents, but the offered issue featured heavy porosity, likely the result of being buried at one point. Still, the cataloger wrote kindly, “Warm medium olive-brown color throughout with most major design elements at least partially discernible, including the date.”

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