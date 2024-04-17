Market Analysis: 1793 coppers with flaws

A 1793 Liberty Cap half cent found near the old Philadelphia Mint in 2006 by a metal detectorist was graded PCGS AU Details, Corroded, and sold for $3,840; a 1793 Flowing Hair, Chain Reverse large cent with Very Good Details, Graffiti, brought $3,600.

A duo of coppers in Stack’s Bowers’ March 26 auction offered different issues.

A 1793 Flowing Hair half cent on offer was discovered near the site of the first Philadelphia Mint by metal detectorists in 2006.

Graded by Numismatic Conservation Services as About Uncirculated Details, Corroded, the half cent had an “as found” look and “was never cleaned aside from brushing off whatever detritus adhered at the moment of discovery,” the Stack’s Bowers cataloger wrote. It sold for $3,840.

A 1793 Flowing Hair, Chain Reverse large cent with the AMERI. reverse type, graded by Professional Coin Grading Service as Very Good Details, Graffiti, sold for $3,600. It is a handsome survivor but for an attempted puncture and the initials 1.F.S. on the obverse. The cataloger called the reverse “wholesome overall with evenly worn surfaces and just some natural planchet issues that have no impact on the eye appeal.”

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.