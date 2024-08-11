Market Analysis: 'San Diego' commemoratives

NGC has awarded its star designation to just three MS-68 1936-D California Pacific Exposition half dollars, and this example sold for $9,300 on July 15.

The 1935-S and 1936-D commemorative half dollars issued for the California Pacific International Exposition, often called San Diego halves, are among the best-produced in the classic commemorative series.

Designed by sculptor Robert Aitken, well-known to collectors for his 1915-S Panama-Pacific gold $50 round and octagonal pieces, the two half dollars share an obverse depicting a seated Minerva next to a bear, and the reverses show buildings from the expo grounds. The 1936-D coin was made from unsold 1935-S San Diego half dollars that had been melted down.

This 1936-D example was graded MS-68 by NGC with the firm’s Star designation, and Heritage wrote, “Warm tan-gold and lavender-gray toning graces the obverse, while the reverse exhibits vibrant orange, pink, and blue-violet colors.”

It sold for $9,300, less than the $11,500 it realized 17 years ago at Heritage’s May 2007 Central States Numismatic Society auction.

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