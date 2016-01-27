Mark Twain silver dollars on sale February 1

The maximum combined mintage for the Uncirculated, shown, and Proof versions of the 2016-P Mark Twain silver dollar is 350,000 coins.

An incorrect citation on the certificate of authenticity forced the Mint to delay the coin's release until a corrected certificate could be printed.

Proof and Uncirculated 2016-P Mark Twain silver dollars will go on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time Feb. 1 following a two-week delay caused by a misprinted certificate of authenticity.

The silver dollars were originally scheduled to go on sale Jan. 14, the same day the Proof and Uncirculated 2016-W Mark Twain gold $5 half eagles went on sale as planned.

Release of the silver dollars was initially rescheduled for Jan. 27, but eventually postponed indefinitely until the certificate of authenticity could be reprinted with the correct information. The misprinted certificate included the incorrect description for the coin's reverse, suggesting the depiction of Jim and Huck was derived from Twain's book The Adventures of Tom Sawyer instead of The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

The silver dollars will be offered at introductory prices of $45.95 for the Proof coin and $44.95 for the Uncirculated version, which will remain in effect until 3 p.m. Eastern Time March 2, after which the regular issue prices of $50.95 and $49.95, respectively, for the Proof and Uncirculated silver dollars will be in effect.

The price of each silver dollar will carry a $10 surcharge. Net surcharges, after the Mint has recouped all of its production and associated costs, will be distributed evenly between four beneficiaries designated in Public Law 112-201.

A maximum mintage of 350,000 silver dollars is authorized.