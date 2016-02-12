Mark Twain coin's big first day week's top story
- Published: Feb 12, 2016, 7 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Researcher seeks evidence of third 1873-S Seated Liberty quarter dollar reverse: Greg Johnson states he has never seen an example of the Open 3 quarter dollar with a reverse that features a Double S Mint mark, the first punch too low, then corrected.
4. Three ways to overpay for coins: Senior Editor Jeff Starck explains three ways a coin collector can really mess up when it comes to buying world coins.
3. Rarely seen in circulation: Monday Morning Brief, Feb. 8: When was the last time you received a $2 Federal Reserve note in circulation? How about a Kennedy half dollar? Or a Presidential or Native American dollar?
2. Current state of certified grading of coins: Q. David Bowers: "Very few people go beyond what is printed on a slab," Bowers writes. "They don’t care if it matches traditional standards or, for that matter, if it is as ugly as a toad."
1. 2016 Mark Twain silver dollar opening sales higher than two 2015 releases: The first day of sales Feb. 1 by the U.S. Mint registered total sales of 33,500 coins, which was a higher percentage of the available mintage than opening days for last year's U.S. Marshals Service 225th Anniversary and March of Dimes silver dollars.
Connect with Coin World:
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction