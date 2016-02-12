Mark Twain coin's big first day week's top story

The strong first-day sales for the Proof 2016-P Mark Twain silver dollar were the focus of this week's top story.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Researcher seeks evidence of third 1873-S Seated Liberty quarter dollar reverse: Greg Johnson states he has never seen an example of the Open 3 quarter dollar with a reverse that features a Double S Mint mark, the first punch too low, then corrected.

4. Three ways to overpay for coins: Senior Editor Jeff Starck explains three ways a coin collector can really mess up when it comes to buying world coins.

3. Rarely seen in circulation: Monday Morning Brief, Feb. 8: When was the last time you received a $2 Federal Reserve note in circulation? How about a Kennedy half dollar? Or a Presidential or Native American dollar?

2. Current state of certified grading of coins: Q. David Bowers: "Very few people go beyond what is printed on a slab," Bowers writes. "They don’t care if it matches traditional standards or, for that matter, if it is as ugly as a toad."

1. 2016 Mark Twain silver dollar opening sales higher than two 2015 releases: The first day of sales Feb. 1 by the U.S. Mint registered total sales of 33,500 coins, which was a higher percentage of the available mintage than opening days for last year's U.S. Marshals Service 225th Anniversary and March of Dimes silver dollars.

