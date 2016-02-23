How the Mark Twain silver dollars look when slabbed

L&C Coins recently shared on Facebook photos of the Proof and Uncirculated 2016-W Mark Twain commemorative silver $1 coins they purchased from the U.S. Mint and had slabbed by PCGS.

Though it wasn't quite on time, the Mark Twain commemorative silver dollar coins were released a couple of weeks ago to solid demand in both Proof and Uncirculated finishes.

L&C Coins of Los Alamitos, Calif., got at least one of each finish, sent them for grading to Professional Coin Grading Service, and then shared photos of the coins on Facebook.

