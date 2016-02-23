US Coins

How the Mark Twain silver dollars look when slabbed

L&C Coins recently shared on Facebook photos of the Proof and Uncirculated 2016-W Mark Twain commemorative silver $1 coins they purchased from the U.S. Mint and had slabbed by PCGS.

Image courtesy of L&C Coins

Though it wasn't quite on time, the Mark Twain commemorative silver dollar coins were released a couple of weeks ago to solid demand in both Proof and Uncirculated finishes.

L&C Coins of Los Alamitos, Calif., got at least one of each finish, sent them for grading to Professional Coin Grading Service, and then shared photos of the coins on Facebook. 

Have a look and let us know what you think in the comment section. 

