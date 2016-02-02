Mark Twain silver dollar first sales

First-day sales Feb. 1 for the Proof 2016-P Mark Twain silver dollar were more than double those for the Uncirculated version.

Note: This is a revised version of an earlier article posted online concerning first-day sales Feb. 1 of the 2016-P Mark Twain silver dollars. The earlier version used incorrect sales numbers provided by the U.S. Mint. The earlier version used first-day sales for the gold $5 coins. The revised version has the correct sales information for the silver dollars.

Despite a two-week delay in the launch of sales for the Proof and Uncirculated 2016 Mark Twain silver dollars, opening sales totals are higher than those for the two silver dollar commemorative coins issued in 2015.

The first day of sales Feb. 1 by the U.S. Mint registered total sales of 33,500 coins. That figure reflects 9.6 percent of the maximum 350,000 coins authorized under Public Law 112-201.

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White reported Feb. 3 that the opening day of sales generated sales of 23,900 Proof and 9,600 Uncirculated Mark Twain silver dollars. The individual totals are "rounded" and "unaudited," according to White. Another 4,600 Proof and 1,400 Uncirculated Mark Twain silver dollars were sold Feb. 2, White said.

First-day comparisons for 2015 and 2014

In comparison, first-day sales for the 2015-P U.S. Marshals Service 225th anniversary silver dollar were 24,057 for the Proof dollar and 10,200 for the Uncirculated version. First-days sales equaled 6.9 percent of the maximum mintage of 500,000 coins.

The first day of sales for Proof and Uncirculated 2015 March of Dimes silver dollars reached a combined total of 24,376 coins. Mint officials reported 16,436 Proof 2015-W silver dollars sold and 7,940 of the 2015-P silver dollars sold. The combined total was 4.9 percent of the maximum combined authorization of 500,000 Proof and Uncirculated commemorative silver dollars.

For the 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame silver dollar, during the first 12 hours of availability, sales totaled 108,164 of the Proof 2014-P silver dollars and 48,511 of the Uncirculated 2014-P silver dollars out of a combined 400,000 coins available (39.2 percent of the total). The maximum mintage sold out in less than two weeks.

Connect with Coin World:

Introductory sales of the 2014-P Civil Rights Act of 1964 silver dollars were lower than those for the Mark Twain silver dollar. The U.S. Mint registered preliminary sales figures from the first 12 hours at 6,600 single Proof coins and 3,073 Uncirculated coins of the 350,000 maximum combined mintage available (2.8 percent of the maximum).

Original sales launch

The Mark Twain silver dollars were originally scheduled to on sale Jan. 14, the same day the Proof and Uncirculated 2016-W Mark Twain gold $5 half eagles were put on sale.

The Mint scrapped the original sales date for the silver dollar because of an incorrect citation on the certificate of authenticity describing the reverse design. The sales launch was subsequently rescheduled for Jan. 27, but delayed once again until Feb. 1 so the certificate of authenticity with the correct information could be printed and enclosed with the coins.