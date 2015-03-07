Mark Twain commemorative coin designs, Part 2: Gold reverses

In 2016, a gold $5 half eagle and silver dollar will commemorate American author and humorist Mark Twain.

On Thursday, the U.S. Mint released a total of 59 obverse and reverse designs for the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee to consider for possible use on the coins.



Twain authored such legendary novels asThe Adventures of Huckleberry Finn and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.



Though the CCAC picked only one obverse and one reverse for each coin, we will present every one of them to you over the coming days.

The 16 proposed obverse designs for the gold coin are presented in Part 1, while the 12 gold reverse options presented can be viewed below.



Part 2: Gold reverses



All of the following images are courtesy of the U.S. Mint.