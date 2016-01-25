Here's what the Mark Twain $5 gold coins look like

L&C Coins recently shared on Facebook photos of the Proof 2016-W Mark Twain commemorative gold $5 half eagle they recently purchased from the U.S. Mint.

Though perhaps the biggest news surrounding the U.S. Mint's Mark Twain commemorative coins lately has been the postponement of sales of the silver dollar due to packaging errors, Proof and Uncirculated versions of the gold $5 half eagle were released on Jan. 14.

The Proof coins are now on back order.

L&C Coins of Los Alamitos, Calif., got at least one of each finish and on Jan. 16 shared photos of the coins on Facebook.

Have a look and let us know what you think in the comment section.