Mark Twain commemorative coin designs, Part 3: Silver obverses
- Published: Mar 7, 2015, 4 AM
In 2016, a gold half eagle and silver dollar will commemorate American author and humorist Mark Twain.
On Thursday, the U.S. Mint released a total of 59 obverse and reverse designs for the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee to consider for possible use on the coins.
Twain authored such legendary novels asThe Adventures of Huckleberry Finn and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.
CCAC PICKS: See which Mark Twain designs the committee selected
Though the CCAC picked only one obverse and one reverse for each coin, we will present every one of them to you over the coming days.
In Part 3, here, we present the options the CCAC considered for the silver $1 obverse. (Part 4 shows options for the silver $1 reverse.)
SEE THEM ALL: Part 1: Gold obverses — Part 2: Gold reverses — Part 3: Silver obverses — Part 4: Silver reverses
All of the following images are courtesy of the U.S. Mint.
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