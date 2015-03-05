Mark Twain commemorative coin designs, Part 1: Gold obverses

One of America's great authors will be on two U.S. Mint commemorative coins in 2016, and we can see the crop of designs from which the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee is choosing.

The Mint on Thursday released the 67 obverse and reverse designs the CCAC considered for the two coins — one gold and one silver — that will honor Mark Twain, author of classics that include The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

Though the CCAC picked only one obverse and one reverse for each coin, we will present every one of them to you over the coming days, beginning with the 16 obverse designs for the gold coin.

SEE THEM ALL: Part 1: Gold obverses — Part 2: Gold reverses — Part 3: Silver obverses — Part 4: Silver reverses

All of the below images are courtesy of the U.S. Mint.