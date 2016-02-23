Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum ordering coins

The museum was expecting to place an order with the U.S. Mint for 45 of the Proof 2016-W Mark Twain gold $5 coins as a service to visitors who wanted them.

The facility's executive director, Henry Sweets, said Feb. 12 the initial order to be placed with the U.S. Mint will comprise approximately 45 Proof 2016-W Mark Twain gold $5 coins and 130 Proof 2016-P Mark Twain silver dollars. The museum is not placing any orders for the Uncirculated version of either coin.

Sweets said the museum is placing the order to alleviate some of the obstacles the museum's visitors may encounter trying to place the order directly with the Mint online or by phone.

Sweets said the museum is not receiving any bulk discount for the coins, having to pay the introductory price that is in effect for each of the coins during the first 30 days of sale by the Mint, after which a higher regular issue price will be charged.

Sweets said the museum will likely place additional orders for the coins should demand be sufficient.

The Mark Twain Boyhood Home & Museum is one of four beneficiary organizations designated in Public Law 112-201 to receive a quarter of the net surcharges from the sale of the coins, after the Mint recoups all production and related costs. A $35 surcharge is part of the purchase price of each gold $5 coin, and a $10 surcharge is included in the price of each silver dollar.

The Mark Twain gold coins went on sale as scheduled Jan. 14, whereas sales of the silver dollars were postponed until Feb. 1 because of a printing error with the certificate of authenticity.