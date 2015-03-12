U.S. Treasurer Rosie Rios on hand for 2015 March of Dimes strike

The following is a release from the U.S. Mint:

Treasurer of the United States Rosie Rios joined United States Mint Principal Deputy Director Rhett Jeppson and March of Dimes Foundation President Dr. Jennifer Howse at the bureau's West Point facility on March 11 for the ceremonial striking of the 2015 March of Dimes silver dollar.

"I am excited to be here today to honor the March of Dimes Foundation's 75th anniversary. I congratulate the Foundation for its years of dedication and providing services toward improving the lives of women, infants and children," said Rios.

In her remarks, Rios also acknowledged former Senator Kay Hagan (NC) and Representative Robert Dold (IL) for sponsoring the legislation that allowed the Mint to produce the 2015 March of Dimes Silver Dollar. The coin is one of two commemorative coins the Mint has been authorized to produce this year.

Also attending the event were Dr. Peter Salk, son of Dr. Jonas Salk who developed the first successful polio vaccine, and the 2014 March of Dimes National Ambassador, Aidan Lamothe. Seven-year-old Aidan, who was born 11 weeks premature, joined Drs. Howse and Salk to help strike the first coin.

"The vision and leadership of FDR and Dr. Jonas Salk sparked the drive towards a world that is now nearly free from polio," said Dr. Howse. "We are thrilled to see this accomplishment — as well as our current work — recognized by Congress and the Secretary of the Treasury with the March of Dimes commemorative coin."

"The fight against polio has been a collective effort involving the contributions of millions of individuals around the globe," said Dr. Salk. "This coin is a tribute to both the March of Dimes and my father's legacy, and it honors all those who are striving to improve the health of babies and children everywhere. It is especially meaningful to have this coin minted during the centenary year of my father's birth."

Read more about the March of Dimes silver dollar:

The coin's obverse (heads side) and reverse (tails side) designs are emblematic of the mission and programs of the March of Dimes Foundation and its distinguished record of generating Americans' support to protect children's health.

The obverse design — representing the past — depicts a profile view of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Dr. Jonas Salk, two leaders in the fight against polio. The inscriptions are "LIBERTY," "IN GOD WE TRUST," and "2015."

The reverse design depicts a baby cuddled in the hand of a parent, representing the Foundation's dedication to the health of babies everywhere. The inscriptions are "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA," "E PLURIBUS UNUM," "$1," and "MARCH OF DIMES."

The United States Mint is striking and issuing the 90 percent silver dollar coin in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the March of Dimes Foundation's establishment. Public Law 112-209 — the March of Dimes Commemorative Coin Act — authorizes the bureau to produce up to 500,000 coins across all product options. The coin will be available in Proof and Uncirculated qualities.

A $10 surcharge collected from the sale of each coin, after minting costs are met, is authorized to be paid to the Foundation to help finance research, education, and services aimed at improving the health of women, infants, and children. Sales of the March of Dimes silver dollar will open on March 13 at noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).