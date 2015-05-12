The U.S. Mint issued the following Note to Editors, including Coin World, at 4:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time May 12:

The March of Dimes Special Silver Set (DM5) is currently unavailable. This means that we are currently out of this item, but more may be available later. Customers can visit the product page (http://catalog.usmint.gov/2015-march-of-dimes-special-silver-set-DM5.html) and provide their email using the “REMIND ME” button and they will be notified when we are taking orders again.

Updated sales figures will be provided tomorrow [May 13].

_________________

Note from Coin World: The latest sales figures were released the morning of May 12 by the U.S. Mint when it lifted household ordering limits.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Rare Roman gold medallion leads Bonhams’ June 1 auction

ModernCoinMart has been sold to GovMint.com owner Asset Marketing Services

U.S. Mint removes ordering limit for 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Set

School in United Kingdom reveals hoard of 300 Roman coins

2105 March of Dimes Special Silver Set currently unavailable from U.S. Mint

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!