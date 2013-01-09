March of Dimes silver dollars set for 2015

Presidential approval has been given to produce commemorative silver dollars in 2015 to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the March of Dimes Foundation.

President Barack Obama signed H.R. 3187, the March of Dimes Commemorative Coin Act of 2012, on Dec. 18.

A maximum of 500,000 of the coins will be struck for a one-year period beginning Jan. 1, 2015.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who was afflicted with polio, authorized the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, now known as the March of Dimes, on Jan. 3, 1938, at a time when polio was on the rise nationwide.

The law requires the designs to be “emblematic of the mission and programs of the March of Dimes, and its distinguished record of generating Americans’ support to protect our children’s health.”

The law specifies the design contain “motifs that represent the past, present, and future of the March of Dimes and its role as champion for all babies, such designs to be consistent with the traditions and heritage of the March of Dimes.”

The final designs will be selected by the Treasury secretary after consultation with the March of Dimes and the Commission of Fine Arts, and after the designs are reviewed by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

A surcharge of $10 per coin will be added to the price of each coin. Once all federal requirements are satisfied, surcharges will go to the March of Dimes to “help finance research, education, and services aimed at improving the health of women, infants, and children.”

The legislation was introduced on Oct. 13, 2011, by Rep. Robert J. Dold, R-Ill. After approval in the House of Representatives on Aug. 1, 2012, the bill was sent to the Senate, which approved it on Dec. 10. ¦