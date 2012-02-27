March 9 deadline for Heritage Platinum Night Auctions

Heritage Auctions is accepting consignments for its Platinum Night Auctions scheduled for April 18 to 22 at the Central States Numismatic Society’s annual convention in Schaumburg, Ill.

Collections currently scheduled to appear in the auction include pieces from the William D. Plumley and Colorado Springs collections.

Deadline for consignments is March 9. To consign items to the auction, visit the Heritage website at www.HA.com or telephone the Heritage consigner hotlines at 800-872-6467, Ext. 1000 (coins) or Ext. 1001 (paper money). ¦