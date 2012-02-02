March 18 date for Tucson Coin Club coin show

Arizona’s Tucson Coin Club will be holding a coin show March 18 at the Fraternal Order of Police building, located at 3445 N. Dodge Blvd., Tucson, Ariz.

Show hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission and parking are free to the public.

A bourse of 24 dealer tables with U.S. and world coins and paper money, tokens, medals and numismatic supplies is expected. Several dealers will be available to buy precious metals from the public and there will be free appraisals available, according to club officials.

The Tucson Coin Club is a nonprofit organization founded in 1956. It promotes the advancement of numismatics amongst its members and the community. The club meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at the Fraternal Order of Police. The program consists of presentations, show and tell, “ask the expert” and an auction. Guests are welcome at the meetings.

For more information about the Tucson Coin Club, visit the club’s website at www.tucsoncoinclub.org. ¦