March 11 date for Proof American Eagle gold launch

Collectors will have the opportunity at noon Eastern Time March 11 to order from the U.S. Mint examples of the final Proof American Eagle gold coins to bear the original reverse design introduced in 1986.

The year’s first Proof American Eagle gold coins will bear the legislated Family of Eagles reverse that was executed by artist Miley Busiek (now Frost).

In mid-2021, as part of the Mint’s efforts to integrate anti-counterfeiting technology into the production process, the bureau will introduce a second Proof American Eagle gold coin, exhibiting a new reverse design.

The new design is by Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Jennie Norris, a former volunteer handler of raptors, and sculpted by Mint medallic artist Renata Gordon.

The Proof American Eagle, Family of Eagles .9167 fine gold coins will be offered in 1-ounce $50, half-ounce $25, quarter-ounce $10 and tenth-ounce $5 versions.

The U.S. Mint will also offer them in a four-coin gold Proof set.

The Mint plans to offer the coins with mintage and product limits, and household order restrictions:

➤ Single 1-ounce gold Proof coin: mintage limit 12,700; product limit 4,500; household order limit, one.

➤ Single half-ounce gold Proof coin: mintage limit 9,800, product limit 1,600, household order limit, one.

➤ Single quarter-ounce gold Proof coin: mintage limit, 10,900; product limit, 2,700; household order limit, one.

➤ Single tenth-ounce gold Proof coin: mintage limit, 16,200; product limit; 8,000; household order limit, one.

➤ Four-coin gold Proof set: 8,200 product limit, household order limit, one.

Pricing for the Proof American Eagle gold numismatic products will be released closer to the March 11 release date and determined according to the Mint’s pricing grid for gold coins.

