March 1, 2015 deadline for ANA board nominations

March 1, 2015, is the deadline for nominations to be received for the nine-member American Numismatic Association Board of Governors. In 2015, the terms of all nine officers will expire.

The ANA is governed by a nine-member board that features a president, vice president, and seven governors at large.

Those elected will be installed Aug. 14, 2015, during the ANA World’s Fair of Money, in Rosemont, Ill., and serve two-year terms.

ANA members with voting privileges can nominate candidates for the board. Nominations must be in writing and received by the executive director no later than March 1, 2015.

ANA members 18 years of age or older as of March 31 of the election year and who have been an ANA member for at least three consecutive years as of that date are eligible to hold elected office.

A member must receive at least 25 nominations from member clubs in good standing or individual members in good standing.

No members can nominate themselves or nominate a number of candidates for any office in excess of the number to be elected to office, meaning an individual member of a club can nominate one person for president, one for vice president and seven for governor.

Once an individual attains “nominated” status, the executive director will send a notice of nomination by certified mail, return receipt requested.

Official election ballots will be sent on or before June 1, 2015, to all members entitled to vote. The ballots will be sent by an independent auditing firm.

For more information about the nomination and election process visit the ANA’s website at www.money.org, and click on the About ANA tab and then scroll down to the Election Center tab.