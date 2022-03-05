Many remain after first day of sales of Purple Heart coins

Less than half of the limited edition of the three-coin National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Proof sets sold on the first day of sales, Feb. 24.

First-day sales of 2022 National Purple Heart Hall of Honor coins Feb. 24 resulted in less than half of the limited edition of three-coin Proof sets being sold.

The three-coin set product is limited to 5,000 sets.

This commemorative coin program is authorized to produce and release, in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined, 50,000 gold $5 coins, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

First-day sales by product option are reported as:

➤ Single Proof gold $5 coin, 1,205.

➤ Single Uncirculated gold $5 coin, 703.

➤ Single Proof silver dollar, 17,101.

➤ Single Uncirculated silver dollar, 6,427.

➤ Single Proof copper-nickel clad half dollar, 9,213.

➤ Single Uncirculated copper-nickel clad half dollar, 5,612.

➤ Three-coin Proof set, 2,195.

Sales opened for pre-orders Feb. 24; introductory pricing will be in effect for single coin options until March 24 at 3 p.m. Eastern Time, after which higher, regular issue prices will be charged for each numismatic product option. The Mint expects to begin shipping the coins June 8.

Retail prices for the gold coins and for the three-coin Proof set are subject to change with movement in the spot price of gold, based on the U.S. Mint’s pricing grid for coins containing precious metals.

A limited-edition colorized Proof silver dollar is planned for later release.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter