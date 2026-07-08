Mankiller quarter on 5-cent planchet

PCGS certified a second known example of a quarter dollar from the Washington, American Women Reverse subseries struck on a Jefferson 5-cent coin planchet.

A second known example of a wrong planchet error featuring a Washington, American Women Reverse quarter dollar struck on a Jefferson 5-cent coin planchet has been authenticated, graded and encapsulated by Professional Coin Grading Service.

According to error coin specialist Mike Byers at MikeByers.com, PCGS certified the error — a 2022-D coin, from the Denver Mint, featuring the George Washington quarter dollar obverse and Wilma Mankiller reverse — as Mint State 64.

A normal quarter dollar planchet measures 24.3 millimeters in diameter, weighs 5.67 grams and is composed of outer layers of 75% copper and 25% nickel bonded to a core of pure copper. Correctly minted coins have a reeded edge imparted by the collar die.

A normal 5-cent coin planchet measures 21.2 millimeters in diameter, weighs 5 grams and is composed of an homogeneous alloy of 75% copper and 25% nickel. Properly minted 5-cent coins bear a plain edge imparted by their collar die.

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The finished error coin is documented with a weight of 4.95 grams.

How an unstruck 5-cent planchet would up being fed into a press dedicated to producing quarter dollars is open to speculation.

It’s possible it was tossed into a bin containing planchets to be fed into a coinage press.

It is more likely the 5-cent coin planchet remained in a planchet hopper that was subsequently used for quarter dollar planchets. The 5-cent planchet then became dislodged and mixed in with the quarter dollar planchets being fed into the dies producing quarter dollars at the rate of 750 coins per minute.

According to Byers, the only other Washington, American Women Reverse quarter dollar struck on a 5-cent planchet is a 2023-P Sally Ride quarter dollar struck at the Philadelphia Mint on a 5-cent planchet, certified Mint State 67 by Numismatic Guaranty Co.