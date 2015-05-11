Mamie Eisenhower next in line of First Spouse coins: Morning Report

Sales began at noon Eastern Time May 7 for the Proof and Uncirculated 2015-W Mamie Eisenhower, First Spouse $10 gold coins. Shown is the Proof version.

1. Mamie Eisenhower First Spouse coins released

Proof and Uncirculated versions of the half-ounce First Spouse Series $10 gold coins featuring Mamie Eisenhower were made available by the U.S. Mint on May 7.

Proof coins are going for $790 as of May 11, while the Uncirculated coins are priced at $770.

2. U.S. Mint names a new chief counsel

Jean Gentry, formerly of the NASA's Kennedy Space Center, has returned to the U.S. Mint to fill the void left by David P. Shaver in October.

3. "Captain Kidd's treasure" reportedly discovered off the coast of Madagascar

A 50-kilogram silver ingot pulled up from the site of a sunken ship Thursday is believed to be a piece of treasure once held by a famous pirate captain.

4. Latest 'Star Trek' coins released

The Perth Mint has released a pair of 1-ounce, .999 fine silver commemorative Proof $1 coins that pay tribute to the fictional Captain Jean-Luc Picard and his USS Enterprise from the TV show Star Trek: The Next Generation.

5. Precious metals pricing



Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 10:26 a.m. ET Friday:

