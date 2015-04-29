Mamie Eisenhower First Spouse gold coin for sale May 7

Sales begin at noon Eastern Time May 7 for the Proof and Uncirculated 2015-W Mamie Eisenhower, First Spouse $10 gold coins. Shown is the Proof version.

Proof and Uncirculated versions of the 2015-W Mamie Eisenhower, First Spouse gold $10 coin are to go on sale from the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Daylight Time May 7.

Retail prices for the Eisenhower coins, based on the Mint's pricing grid for coin's containing precious metals, will be announced May 6.

Each coin contains one half troy ounce of .9999 fine gold. The release is limited to a maximum mintage of 10,000 coins combined in Proof and Uncirculated versions.

Mamie Eisenhower's portrait on the coin's obverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Richard Masters and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna.

The reverse, designed by AIP Artist Barbara Fox and engraved by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Renata Gordon features a woman's hand holding up a political campaign button with the slogan “I Like Mamie,” referring to Mrs. Eisenhower's popularity as first lady, her involvement in her husband's presidential campaigns and the popular campaign slogan “I Like Ike.”

The Mamie Eisenhower, First Spouse $10 coin release is the second issue for 2015. Proof and Uncirculated versions of the 2015-W Bess Truman, First Spouse gold coins went on sale April 9 with a maximum limit of 10,000 coins combined in Proof and Uncirculated. As of April 29, the Proof Truman coin was being offered for $790 and the Uncirculated coin for $770.

Sales recorded through April 26 for the Bess Truman coin had reached 1,350 coins of the Proof version and 847 of the Uncirculated version.