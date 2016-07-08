The U.S. Mint still has not posted release dates for the two Proof 2016 American Liberty, High Relief silver medals, one from the San Francisco Mint and one from the West Point Mint (shown).

Among the major U.S. Mint numismatic products to be released in 2016 is the 2016-W Standing Liberty gold quarter dollar.

Calendar year 2016 is halfway complete, with a number of major numismatic products still remaining to be issued by the U.S. Mint.

There are a number of products that are still listed on the U.S. Mint's web page with “TBD” — “To Be Determined”— in place of an issue date. The order in which they are listed below does not necessarily correspond to the order in which the Mint will eventually release the products for sale.

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White said July 7 that none of the products identified here are to be issued in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Anaheim, Calif., in August.

The TBD product releases include:

2016 Ronald Reagan Coin & Chronicles set

This is the final such set issued for the Presidential $1 coin program. The set will contain a Reverse Proof 2016-P Ronald Reagan Presidential dollar, a silver version of President Reagan’s bronze U.S. Mint Presidential medal, and an as-yet-undisclosed U.S. postage stamp featuring his likeness. Mint officials have not disclosed the maximum product limit for the set nor any household ordering restrictions. The Mint will not be producing 2016 Coin & Chronicles sets recognizing Presidents Richard M. Nixon and Gerald R. Ford.

?Proof 2016-W American Eagle silver dollar

This coin is mandated to bear on its edge a designation reflecting the 30th anniversary of the American Eagle silver dollar coin series.

Uncirculated 2016-W American Eagle silver dollar

This coin must also bear the same anniversary edge device as the Proof 2016-W American Eagle silver dollar.

The release of products featuring the Proof and Uncirculated American Eagle silver dollar coins has been delayed because of the mandated edge device for these numismatic versions. Legislations signed into law in December by President Obama requires a 30th anniversary edge device for any numismatic version of the silver American Eagle issued in 2016.

The 2016 bullion version of the American Eagle silver dollar retains a reeded edge and became available to authorized purchasers on Jan. 11.

?Two 2016 American Liberty, High Relief silver medals

One will be struck at the San Francisco Mint and one will be struck at the West Point Pint. Each will bear the respective Mint mark of the facility where it will be struck.

Both medals will bear the obverse and reverse designs that appeared on the 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief gold $100 coin. The Proof .999 fine silver medals are being struck on planchets of the same kind as are used for American Eagle silver dollars. Mintage limits for the silver medals, if any, and household ordering limits have not been announced.

The U.S. Mint originally scheduled to release an American Liberty, High Relief silver medal in 2015, but as the year progressed and the production schedule became cluttered, a decision was made to nix the 2015 issue in favor of two medals for 2016.

Annual Uncirculated Dollar Coin set (for 2016)

The 2016 set traditionally incorporates examples of the dollar coins from all series the Mint produces. Included will be Uncirculated Mint set quality 2016-P Presidential dollars bearing the portraits of Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan; an Uncirculated Mint set quality 2016-D Native American dollar; and an Uncirculated 2016-W American Eagle silver dollar, production of which is delayed because of the required 30th anniversary edge device.

2016 Congratulations set

The Congratulations set contains a Proof 2016-W American Eagle silver dollar. Release of this set is delayed because of the 30th anniversary of the series edge device requirement.

?Limited Edition Silver Proof set

The set will contain a Proof 2016-W American Eagle .999 fine silver dollar; five Proof 2016-S America the Beautiful .900 fine silver quarter dollar coins from the San Francisco Mint, with designs depicting Shawnee National Forest, Cumberland Gap National Historical Park, Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, Theodore Roosevelt National Park, and Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument); the 2016-S Kennedy .900 fine silver half dollar; and the 2016-S Roosevelt .900 fine silver dime. Mintage limits and any ordering restrictions are yet to be announced. The 30th anniversary edge device mandate also affects the release of this set.

2016-W Standing Liberty gold quarter dollar

This is a quarter-ounce .9999 fine gold version of the Standing Liberty .900 fine silver quarter dollar by sculptor Hermon A. MacNeil introduced into circulation by the U.S. Mint in 1916 with the Bare Breast obverse type. Maximum mintage and ordering restrictions are yet to be announced.

2016-W Walking Liberty gold half dollar

This is a half-ounce .9999 fine gold version of the Walking Liberty .900 fine silver half dollar by sculptor Adolph A. Weinman introduced into circulation by the U.S. Mint in 1916. Maximum mintage and ordering restrictions are yet to be announced.