Major rarities highlight our second CSNS Currency Platinu

A Fr. 379c Series 1891 $1000 Treasury Note and a Fr. 1166c Series 1863 $100 Gold Certificate — the only notes of their kind in private hands known to exist — are in contention to take top lot honors during Heritage Auctions' second Platinum Night Currency auction, held in conjunction with the Central States Numismatic Society Convention, April 24-28 in Schaumburg, Ill. Both of these notes were sold privately by Heritage for $2.25 million each in 2006. These are rarities not only for their respective issue, but also for their type, as no other examples of these two types are available to collectors.

More than 3,500 lots — from Colonial Currency to Nationals and Type Notes — will cross the block with high value Large Size and Small Size type notes featured in the April 26 Platinum Night Session.

An anticipated record-setting highlight is the Fr. 379a $1,000 1890 "Watermelon" Treasury Note PCGS Apparent Extremely Fine 45. It features intricate "Green Back" designs resulting in one of the most iconic designs on U. S. currency. Its ornate design resembles the rind of a watermelon, earning it its nickname.

The finest known San Francisco $50 Original National Gold Bank Note, a Fr. 1160 The First National Gold Bank Ch. # 1741, is one of the irreplaceable highlights of the Greensboro Collection. Just five examples of this San Francisco $50 National Gold Bank Note are listed in the Kelly and Gengerke censuses, along with the unique 1875 example which is in the ANA museum. This note traces its pedigree back to the holdings of the late Fort Worth publishing magnate Amon Carter, Jr.

A number of Federal Reserve notes offered in the auction represent the top specimens available, including a rare Fr. 2220-A $5000 1928 Federal Reserve Note graded PCGS About New 58PPQ, a lushly decorated, well-centered example with colors as bright as the day the note left the press nearly 80 years ago.

Two Federal Reserve notes sporting rare serial number 1 — a Series 1901 $10 "Bison" Legal Tender and a Series 1899 $5 "Chief" Silver Certificate represent the pinnacle of rare currency notes. The Bison note is from the top position of a four-note sheet with the Lyons-Roberts signature combination – only two of the other notes from that sheet have ever been reported to exist. The K1 Chief note is the only one available to collectors, although three are known to exist.

A number of other Small Size rarities will be offered, including the Fr. 2308* $10 1934 North Africa Star Silver Certificate in PCGS Very Fine 25PPQ, a stunning Fr. 2221-E $5,000 1934 in PMG Choice Uncirculated 64, and a Fr. 2231-B $10,000 Federal Reserve Note in PCGS About New 55 that was previously part of the Binion Hoard.

In addition to the $50 National Gold Bank Note, the April 25 evening session includes a Colorado Territory First Charter $20. Graded Extremely Fine 45 by PCGS, the note is considered an uncommonly high grade for a Territorial example.