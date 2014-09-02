Dozens of MLB legends autograph PCGS labels on Baseball HOF coins

With Major League Baseball’s regular season winding down, one of the major grading services is ramping up a new series of autographed coins.



Thirty-one players and managers enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum have signed insert labels for PCGS-certified 2014 Baseball Hall of Fame 75th Anniversary gold, silver and copper-nickel clad commemorative coins, according to a Sept. 2 PCGS release.



Apart from the hall-of-famers, a dozen other former all stars provided their signatures, as did Olympic softball gold medal winner Jenny Finch, and artist Cassie McFarland, who designed the coins’ curved baseball glove obverse.



"The Hall of Fame coins have been extremely popular with both coin and sports memorabilia collectors,” PCGS vice president Miles Standish said. "Combining PCGS certification of the coins with authentic signatures of Hall of Fame players' autographs on the inserts is a great way to enjoy both hobbies."



The latest Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in Cooperstown, N.Y., took place in late July. Three of this year's inductees — Tom Glavine, Tony La Russa and Frank Thomas — are among the PCGS signors.



The Hall of Fame members participating in the PCGS autographed coin program are:

Other former major league players who also have signed PCGS insert labels are Bill Buckner, Doc Gooden, Pedro Martinez, Minnie Minoso, Dale Murphy, Tony Oliva, Jimmy Piersall, Pete Rose, Lee Smith, Darryl Strawberry and Mitch "Wild Thing" Williams.

All the autographs are signed in the presence of a PCGS representative.

The Baseball Hall of Fame signatures program is the latest in a series of PCGS autographed-coin projects. Previous insert autographs have included former U.S. Presidents Gerald R. Ford and George H.W. Bush, as well as former U.S. Mint directors Jay Johnson, Edmund Moy, Donna Pope and Jay Johnson, and chief engraver John Mercanti.

