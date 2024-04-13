Maine dollar bags, rolls in May Mint sales plans

The 100-coin bag of 2024-P American, Innovation, Maine dollar coins struck with a circulation finish at the Philadelphia Mint is limited to a release of 3,150 bags, for collector sales only.

Circulation finish 2024 American Innovation, Maine dollars in 25-coin paper-wrapped rolls and 100-coin canvas mini-bags will go on sale May 16 from the United States Mint.

The products may also be ordered from the Mint in advance through the subscription options available on the Mint’s website at www.usmint.gov.

The 25-coin rolls and 100-coin bags are made available in limited quantities and produced at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints. None of production of dollar coins is ordered by the Federal Reserve for release into circulation.

The rolls, priced at $34.50 each, are limited to sales of 8,400 rolls from the Philadelphia Mint and 7,350 rolls from the Denver Mint.

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An order limit of 10 rolls from each facility is in place. Order restrictions will be effect until 24 hours after sales begin May 16 and afterwards be lifted.

Sales of the 100-coin bags, offered at $117.50 per bag, are limited to 3,150 bags from the Philadelphia Mint and 2,950 from the Denver Mint, with a 10-bag per facility limit.

The American Innovation, Maine dollar coin’s reverse design presents a profile portrait of Dr. Bernard Lown with his direct current defibrillator in operation below. The design was created and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The obverse by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Justin Kunz and sculpted by Hemphill illustrates the Statue of Liberty in profile, with a stylized gear privy mark that changes annually.

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