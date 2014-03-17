Madison Coin Club record attendance

The Madison County Coin Club's Feb. 25, 2014, meeting in Huntsville, Ala., drew record attendance from members wanting to hear a presentation by American Numismatic Association President Walter A. Ostromecki Jr.

According to MCCC official Richard Jozefiak, record attendance filled the meeting room to capacity at the Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center in Huntsville. MCCC members and guests heard the visiting ANA President give what was billed as an interesting and fun presentation on “Dumb Coins.” A “dumb coin” is a numismatic term used to describe coins that do not have on them their country of issue, denomination or value. Attendees were each given a sample of a “dumb coin.”

The evening included the presentation of a number of awards.

Harold Fears, current MCCC vice president and longtime editor of the MCCC Newsletter, received the ANA Presidential Award from ANA President Ostromecki. With Fears as editor, the MCCC Newsletterhas won many ANA Local Publication awards over the past years. Fears is also an MCCC past-president.

Ostromecki presented “Numismatic Point of Light” awards to MCCC members Mike Campbell and Robert (Bob) Jaques. Campbell has served as MCCC Treasurer since the founding of the club in 2001. Jaques served as MCCC President for a number of years, and is a current MCCC board member.

The Madison County Coin Club also was presented the “Numismatic Point of Light” award for the club’s numismatic service to the hobby.