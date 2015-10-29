LBJ's Coin and Chronicles Set sells out on first day

A Reverse Proof Presidential dollar was included in the 2015 Coin and Chronicles Set - Lyndon B. Johnson, which sold out less than four hours after it was released on Oct. 27.

Once again, a U.S. Mint Coin and Chronicles set came and went quickly.

It took less than four hours for the 2015 Coin and Chronicles Set – Lyndon B. Johnson to sell out on Oct. 27. It went on sale at 12 p.m. ET, and according to the Mint, available inventory was “depleted” by 3:57 p.m. ET.

"The United States Mint has sold the 25,000 units of the 2015 Coin and Chronicles Set – Lyndon B. Johnson. All accepted orders will be processed and fulfilled on a first-in, first-served basis according to existing United States Mint policies,” the Mint statement announcing the sellout reads. "The product inventory is at the fulfillment center for immediate shipment to customers. No additional inventory will be produced. Product shipments, returns and exchanges will be monitored daily over the next few weeks."

The set, which is the fourth such release of 2015, features a Reverse Proof Lyndon Johnson Presidential dollar.

Much of the excitement around the Coin and Chronicles sets have been the Reverse Proof coins. The Harry Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, and John F. Kennedy sets all sold out, some with quite a bit of controversy.

The Johnson set is the final Coin and Chronicles set planned for release in 2015.