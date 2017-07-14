Plenty of collectors will find value in a lower graded rarity. Paul Gilkes highlighted this theory in Coin World, and it was our top post of the week.

It’s that time of the week again, as we catch up on what happened in the numismatic world this week.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Historic Argyll coin cabinet from 19th century returns home to Scotland: Known as the Argyll Cabinet, one fantastic example of coin cabinetry has now found its way home to Scotland.

4. New book by collector-journalist explores world of silver bullion coins: A new book explores the world of silver bullion coins from 18 countries since 1982.

3. Two coins mark Princess of Wales’ 20th death anniversary: Downies has created two Proof silver coins, issued in the name of Tokelau, to mark the 20th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

2. Texas latest to seek repatriation of gold held in vaults outside state: Texas is the latest government entity to begin efforts to repatriate physical gold held elsewhere, much as various nations are doing.

1. Collectors still interested in classic U.S. rarities in lower grades: Classic U.S. numismatic rarities don’t necessarily need to be in high Mint State grades to generate interest from collectors.

