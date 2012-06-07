Love Token Society launches new, improved website

The Love Token Society has launched a new website: www.lovetokensociety.com.

The club’s former website, www.lovetokensociety.org, is still online but will no longer be accessible upon completion of its contract.

The new Love Token Society website features past articles from the Love Letter newsletter, a history section, love token jewelry, and “report a love token form” and image sections.

According to the society, of special interest is the jewelry section, which showcases antique photographs of people wearing love token jewelry right alongside the actual love token jewelry. These photographs are scarcer than the jewelry they represent, according to the club.

The “report a love token” section is a venue for people to share their love tokens with fellow collectors. It is a modified way for one to exhibit a collection and will also serve as a data bank for known love tokens. The form can be accessed by both Love Token Society members and nonmembers. Submitted love token images that are unusual and interesting will be selected and added to the reported images page, according to the society.

Love tokens are one-of-a-kind items, so sharing images is of great importance for people to see what types of items are out there.

The new website will continue to be in development as new images and articles are submitted.

For more information about the Love Token Society, visit the club’s website at www.lovetokensociety.com, write to club Treasurer/Secretary Sid Gale at P.O. Box 2351, Denham Springs, LA 70727, contact Gale by telephone at 225-664-0718, or email him at sidgale@cox.net. ¦