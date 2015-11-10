Los Angeles Kings Hall of Fame player issues ‘challenge coin’

Retired National Hockey League player Luc Robitaille has partnered with a company to issue “challenge coins” to raise money for charity.

The company NHL Challenge Coins announced the partnership with Robitaille and his charity Echoes of Hope, which is operated by both the retired player and his wife, Stacia. Echoes of Hope assists young people in Los Angeles and around the country to achieve many milestones, including bachelor's, master's and law degrees. Sales of the medal will reportedly benefit these efforts.

Robitaille said: "It was a lot of fun working with Kevin Tuohy and NHL Challenge Coins on creating the special Echoes of Hope charity coin and now being a part of such a powerful history that challenge coins bring forth. My wife and I hope this coin will help raise funds that will go towards our foundation which benefits the lives of low income current and emancipated foster youth."

Robitaille played 19 seasons in the NHL, from 1986 to 2006, most of which were with the Los Angeles Kings, and was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009. He established multiple records for his position (left wing) and for the Kings.

One side of the medal shows Robitaille’s jersey with the Kings (where he now serves as president of business operations) overset with his signature, surrounded by WE CAN ALL BE KINGS and the names of Luc and Stacia Robitaille. The other side shows a dragonfly, which the charity uses as a symbol of hope, and the organization’s website address.

The medal measures 50 millimeters in diameter.

According to the firm, NHL Challenge Coins are the only licensed NHL challenge pieces on the market globally, and have been embraced by teams and fans alike. The company's license is once again being renewed for the upcoming 2015 to 2016 and 2016 to 2017 seasons.

NHL teams such as the Washington Capitals and the Buffalo Sabres have adopted the century-old military tradition of the challenge coin award, presenting their teams' challenge pieces to military members during in-game salutes.

Additionally, limited edition medals have been created for events such as the NHL Winter Classic and Stanley Cup champions. Legendary players Teemu Selanne, Guy Hebert, Scott Neidermeyer and Grant Fuhr and longtime sportscaster Roy Firestone are all NHL Challenge Coin fans and issuers.

Kevin Tuohy, a former member of the United States Air Force and a retired firefighter of 34 years, is the CEO of NHL Challenge Coins.

Tuohy said: "Working with Luc has been an amazing experience. From day one we worked hand-in-hand on the design of the [Echoes of Hope] charity coin and we are proud to support Luc and his wife's incredible organization through the challenge coin tradition. It's exciting to see this great military tradition spread to the sporting world, and to see it being used for so much good."

The Echoes of Hope medal will be sold through the organization’s website.

The price is not yet disclosed.

Other NHL Challenge Coins are available now online, as well as the NHL's online store and select NHL team stores and retail outlets.