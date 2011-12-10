Loring consigns 1793 large cents to Heritage FUN auction

Twelve coins from the Denis W. Loring Collection of 1793 Large Cents will cross the auction block Jan. 5 in Orlando, Fla., as part of Heritage Numismatic Auctions’ Platinum Night sale.

The auction will be held in conjunction with the Florida United Numismatists convention at the Orange County Convention Center.

Loring is a charter member of Early American Coppers from its formation in 1967. He has held various national offices for the organization, including president. According to Heritage, he completed a Sheldon numbered collection of large cents (variety attributions based on Penny Whimsy by William H. Sheldon) while still in his 20s, the youngest collector ever to do so. His interest in the history of early copper coinage continued with his formation of what Heritage describes as an exceptional collection of 1793 varieties.

“This [auction] presents 12 of the 15 varieties in his collection,” said Mark Borckardt, Heritage senior cataloger, “with the other three being retained as a type set of the 1793 cents. Denis’s collecting goal was a set of attractive, problem-free [About Uncirculated] coins and those are the pieces being offered. Early copper aficionados have the opportunity to bid on a dozen different 1793 large cents, each certified between AU-50 and AU-58.”

The coins are as follows:

• 1793 Flowing Hair, Chain, Widest Date cent, S-2, Professional Coin Grading Service AU-53.

• 1793 Flowing Hair, Chain, Close Date cent, S-3, PCGS AU-53, formerly in the Herman Halpern Collection.

• 1793 Flowing Hair, Chain, With Periods cent, S-4, PCGS AU-53.

• 1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath, Large Letters cent, S-5, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. AU-55.

• 1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath, Sprung Die cent, S-6, PCGS AU-50.

• 1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath, Vine and Bars Edge cent, S-8, PCGS AU-55+.

• 1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath, Horizontal Stem cent, S-9.

• 1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath, Period After Legend, Thick Stem End cent, S-10, PCGS AU-50.

• 1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath, Vine and Bars Edge cent, S-11a, PCGS AU-50.

• 1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath, Lettered Edge with One Leaf cent, S-11b, PCGS AU-55+, formerly in the Garrett Collection.

• 1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath, Lettered Edge with Two Leaves cent, S-11c, PCGS AU-53.

• 1793 Liberty Cap, Wreath, Bisecting Crack cent, S-14, PCGS AU-50+, tied for the second finest S-14 cent and also one of the seven or eight finest Liberty Cap cents of any variety.

For more information on the Loring Collection and overall Platinum Night auction, contact Heritage Numismatic Auctions online at www.ha.com, write the firm at 3500 Maple Ave., 17th Floor, Dallas, TX 75219-3941, or telephone Heritage either at 800-872-6467 or 214-528-3500. ¦