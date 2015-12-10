John F. Kennedy Silver Medal: Market Analysis

Here's the third of three segments from Steve Roach on this year's Coin & Chronicles sets:

One of the surprises among the new U.S. Mint products in 2015 was the 2015 Harry S. Truman Coin & Chronicles set. It was one of four Presidential dollar special sets made available this year. The sets each included a Reverse Proof Presidential dollar produced at the Philadelphia Mint, a silver Presidential medal, a presidential stamp and a booklet about the president. The Truman set’s limited production of just 17,000 sets coupled with a household ordering limit of five sets per household resulted in a fast sellout when the set was offered on June 30 at an issue price of $57.95.

The Medal:

2015 John F. Kennedy silver medal from Coin and Chronicles set

The Price:

$115.50

The Story:

The John F. Kennedy Coin & Chronicles set went on sale from the U.S. Mint on Sept. 16 with a production limit increased from 25,000 sets to 50,000 sets and an ordering limit of two sets per household.

The set took several days to sell out and buyers hoping to get quick profits by flipping their sets on the secondary market were disappointed. As of early December, full sets in their original government packaging sell for not much more than their initial issue price of $57.95, trading for $65 to $75 in eBay auctions.

Ungraded and MS-69 certified Kennedy silver medals from the set currently trade for around $30 through online auctions. At a Nov. 15 GreatCollections sale, a Mint State 70 example certified by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. in an NGC Early Release holder sold for $115.50.