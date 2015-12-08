Proof 2015-P Harry S. Truman Dollar: Market Analysis

Here's the first of three segments from Steve Roach on this years Coin & Chronicles set:



One of the surprises among the new U.S. Mint products in 2015 was the 2015 Harry S. Truman Coin & Chronicles set. It was one of four Presidential dollar special sets made available this year. The sets each included a Reverse Proof Presidential dollar produced at the Philadelphia Mint, a silver Presidential medal, a presidential stamp and a booklet about the president. The Truman set’s limited production of just 17,000 sets coupled with a household ordering limit of five sets per household resulted in a fast sellout when the set was offered on June 30 at an issue price of $57.95.

The Coin:

Reverse Proof 2015-P Harry S. Truman Dollar, PCGS Proof 70

The Price:

$1,705

The Story:

At a Sept. 13 auction by GreatCollections, a Professional Coin Grading Service Proof 70 Reverse Proof Harry S. Truman dollar from the Truman Coin & Chronicles set sold for a massive $1,705. Two bidders battled past the $1,000 level for the piece.

On Oct. 4 the firm sold another example in this grade (presumably from the same consignment, as the serial numbers on the PCGS holders were sequential) for $1,430. Both were housed in the PCGS First Strike holders that designate coins issued in the first 30 days of the Mint’s release.

To put that price in perspective, more typical PCGS Proof 69 examples currently sell online at the $120 to $140 level, typically.