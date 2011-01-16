Longtime Mint medals on hold

Production of separate 3-inch bronze medals and duplicates depicting Treasury Secretary Timothy F. Geithner and former U.S. Mint Director Edmund C. Moy has been placed on indefinite hold, bringing a halt to two traditional, longtime series of Mint-produced medals.

“In keeping with the Treasury Department’s commitment to controlling costs in the current economic environment, at this time, the United States Mint is not striking bronze medals for Secretary Geithner and Director Moy,” Tom Jurkowsky, director of the U.S. Mint’s Office of Public Affairs, said Jan. 12.

No final adopted designs for either medal have been released.

Moy’s medal underwent extensive scrutiny by both the Commission of Fine Arts and Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, both of which began reviewing proposed designs in 2008. The designs underwent multiple reviews by the panels over a period of months.

At their July 16, 2009, meeting, CFA members flatly rejected the reverse design concept Moy wants on his medal.

The four proposed reverses attempt to combine an image of Leonardo da Vinci’s classic Vitruvian Man with a more modern human figure. These four designs replaced four others that were initially introduced for consideration in 2008.

The CCAC, which first reviewed Moy designs at its Nov. 24, 2008, meeting, recommended the image from one of the four new designs combined with the relief of two others at the June 29, 2009, session.

The designs initially proposed represent variants on a torch of liberty, and included one design showing a female representation of Liberty stretching the boundaries to the edge of excellence.

No designs have been reviewed by either the CFA or CCAC for the Geithner medal.

The Mint produced its first medal honoring the bureau’s director at government expense in the late 1860s or early 1870s, honoring H.R. Linderman, according to Robert W. Julian in Medals of the United States Mint: The First Century 1792 — 1892. Medals honoring the secretary of the Treasury Department were first produced in 1890. ¦