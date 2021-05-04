Longtime dealer Richard Nachbar, 66, dies

Professional numismatist Richard Nachbar, who was recently recognized by Coin World as one of the numismatic hobby’s top influencers, passed away April 27 at the age of 66 after a brief illness.

The owner of Nachbar Rare Coins in Williamsville, New York, Mr. Nachbar credited a grandfather with developing an interest in coins that eventually evolved into a numismatic career spanning more than four decades.

Mr. Nachbar’s numismatic career included seven years buying and selling for Jack Hunt Coin Broker in Buffalo, New York.

He opened up his own buying office in Williamsville first in 1981, and after working elsewhere, returned in 1998.

Mr. Nachbar held life membership in the American Numismatic Association and prided himself on having attended 48 consecutive ANA Anniversary Conventions, now called the World’s Fair of Money.

Mr. Nachbar also held life memberships in the Florida United Numismatists; Michigan State Numismatic Society; Professional Currency Dealers Association; Society of United States Commemorative coins (charter member); Central States Numismatic Society; and International Numismatic Society.

He held membership No. 493 in the Professional Numismatists Guild, which he joined Oct. 17, 1990.

Mr. Nachbar was also a member of the Industry Council for Tangible Assets; Early American Coppers; Society of Paper Money Collectors; and Liberty Seated Collectors Club.

Mr. Nachbar unsuccessfully tried to retire from the coin show circuit in 2008, but was soon drawn back into the numismatic fold.

His website notes that Mr. Nachbar traveled more than 2 million miles out of Buffalo, counting mileage on United Airlines alone, to purchase valuable coin collections.

Nachbar Rare Coins is scheduled to remain open with his staff at least until the fall.

Mr. Nachbar was cremated, with no funeral service to be held.

Mr. Nachbar is survived by his wife, Linda; two stepchildren; six grandchildren; and a brother and a sister.

Danzer, Dengler & Roberts Funeral Home in Bowmansville, New York, was in charge of arrangements.



