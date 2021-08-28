US Coins

Long Beach Expo updates COVID protocols

  • By Larry Jewett , Coin World

  • Published: Aug 28, 2021, 10 AM
Additional public safety and health protocols announced for the 2021 Long Beach Expo include vaccination or recurring proof of negative test, and mask mandates.

Image courtesy of Long Beach Expo

Less than six weeks before the start of the planned 2021 Long Beach Expo, new policies are going into effect for public health and safety.

The event, usually conducted three times a year but canceled for the past 18 months to avoid COVID-19, is scheduled for Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.

Organizers of the Long Beach Expo are working with officials of the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center and of the city of Long Beach to formulate best practices conforming to all public health and safety protocols for the event. Beginning Sept. 20, 2021, the California Department of Public Health is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours for indoor events with more than 1,000 persons in attendance. State and local government mandates continue to require mask usage for all indoor events, regardless of vaccination status.

The negative test requirement timing means anyone planning to attend for more than three days must be tested again while in Long Beach, and show organizers supply information about testing sites.

Each day, safety protocol cooperation will be verified outside Hall C, and those in compliance will be issued a wristband for that day’s admittance.

Additional venue precautions include 8-foot aisles, to encourage social distancing, hand sanitizer provided to each company with a booth, hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue and disposable masks supplied for those without their own face covering.

Expo organizers recommend checking the website at www.longbeachexpo.com for any updates before leaving for the show.

