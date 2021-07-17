A popular event is back on schedule as the Long Beach Expo plans a September return. The last was held in February 2020, with subsequent shows canceled.

The return of the Long Beach Expo Coin, Currency, Stamp & Sports Collectible Show in California is planned for this fall.

The Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 event at the Long Beach Convention Center will be the first Long Beach Expo since February 2020. Pandemic restrictions forced the cancellation of subsequent conventions.

“We’re optimistic about the continuing return of coin shows, the Long Beach Expo among them,” says Professional Coin Grading Service President Brett Charville. “It’s near our headquarters, and we’ve been making appearances at this important show since our early days — and they’ve been huge PCGS supporters, too. The first Long Beach Expo since February 2020 is just another sign that our hobby is slowly returning to a sense of normalcy.”

In addition to the show’s hundreds of dealers, educational exhibits, and other highlights, a landmark Heritage Auctions event will offer rare coins, bank notes, and much more. The latest information is available at https://www.longbeachexpo.com/.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter