Long Beach Expo plans 2021 return in fall
- Published: Jul 17, 2021, 10 AM
The return of the Long Beach Expo Coin, Currency, Stamp & Sports Collectible Show in California is planned for this fall.
The Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 event at the Long Beach Convention Center will be the first Long Beach Expo since February 2020. Pandemic restrictions forced the cancellation of subsequent conventions.
“We’re optimistic about the continuing return of coin shows, the Long Beach Expo among them,” says Professional Coin Grading Service President Brett Charville. “It’s near our headquarters, and we’ve been making appearances at this important show since our early days — and they’ve been huge PCGS supporters, too. The first Long Beach Expo since February 2020 is just another sign that our hobby is slowly returning to a sense of normalcy.”
In addition to the show’s hundreds of dealers, educational exhibits, and other highlights, a landmark Heritage Auctions event will offer rare coins, bank notes, and much more. The latest information is available at https://www.longbeachexpo.com/.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jul 16, 2021, 2 PM
Federal Reserve’s dollar coin stores good for 21 years
-
US Coins Jul 16, 2021, 2 PM
Market Analysis: New silver dollar discoveries show what’s out there
-
US Coins Jul 16, 2021, 1 PM
2021-P Kennedy half dollars now being found in circulation
-
US Coins Jul 16, 2021, 1 PM
Week's Most Read: Kennedy halves returning?